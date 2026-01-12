Lawsuit: Inmate died of fentanyl overdose at North Las Vegas jail in 2024

A 25-page complaint alleges the City of North Las Vegas, its police department and jail employees or contractors failed to protect the inmate from the known risk of exposure to fentanyl.

Handcuffs hang from the wall in the North Las Vegas jail in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas jail inmate died of a fentanyl overdose while in custody, according to a lawsuit filed recently in District Court.

Andrew P. Quintana was arrested and booked Jan. 2, 2024, at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of use and possession of drug paraphernalia and died in his jail cell eight days later, according to a complaint filed Jan. 8 by Quintana’s parents and his estate.

The 25-page complaint alleges the City of North Las Vegas, its police department and jail employees or contractors failed to protect Quintana from the known risk of exposure to fentanyl. The lawsuit also lists Birmingham, Alabama-based correctional healthcare contractor NaphCare, Inc., as a defendant.

The Clark County coroner’s office said that Quintana died of fentanyl toxicity and his death was ruled an accident. Quintana was 33.

“Given the timing of his arrest, detention and death, Andrew was exposed to or ingested fentanyl while under the exclusive control of the Defendants and died due to the Defendants’ deliberate indifference and/or negligence related to the conditions of confinement,” at the North Las Vegas jail.

The lawsuit does not state how Quintana came into possession of the fentanyl that led to his death, but that he exhibited clear and escalating signs of medical distress, including symptoms consistent with opioid overdose, and that jail officials failed to summon timely emergency medical care.

Further, the lawsuit states defendants failed to adequately screen Quintana for medical problems or substance use during his intake, and failed to implement heightened observational or medical safeguards despite “obvious risk factors,” given the reason for his arrest.

Jail officials also failed to perform required welfare checks, jail cell searches and contraband sweeps, according to the complaint.

North Las Vegas communications manager Kathleen Richards said in an email Monday the city does not comment on pending litigation, and NaphCare director of communications Dana Jackson said the company had not yet been served with the lawsuit as of Monday.

According to the complaint, NaphCare provides intake screening, detoxification and withdrawal management services, as well as monitoring, emergency response and referral for higher levels of care.

“NaphCare is committed to providing exemplary care in one of the most challenging environments,” Jackson said in an email. “We are confident in the quality of care provided to our patients and remain focused on providing the highest quality healthcare.”

Andrew S. Quintana and Angela Quintana, the special administrator of their son Andrew P. Quintana’s estate, are seeking compensatory damages in excess of $15,000, including funeral and burial expenses, and punitive damages.

The Quintanas are being represented by Jonathan Lee of the Richard Harris Law Firm, who was not available Monday to comment.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.