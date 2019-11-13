Leaking tractor-trailer closes I-15 ramp in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating a possible hazardous materials incident causing road closures near Apex on Wednesday morning.

The “hazardous condition” was reported about 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard North, about 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the Fire Department, which was taking the lead on the investigation.

Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said that a tractor-trailer was “leaking material” and that as of about 11:20 a.m., investigators were still at the scene.

The northbound I-15 off-ramp remained closed, he said.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments also were assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

