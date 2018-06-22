Main gate at Nellis to be closed 2 days next week

The main gate at Nellis Air Force Base will be closed for two days next week as construction crews work on a sewer line that will eventually lead to a new industrial park near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas city officials said.

The main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The main gate at Nellis Air Force Base will be closed for two days next week as construction crews work on a sewer line that will eventually lead to a new industrial park near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas city officials said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be partially shut down at Craig Road on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a full closure on Thursday and Friday that will affect the base’s entrance, said Sandy Lopez, a spokeswoman for the city of North Las Vegas.

The following week, Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted at Nellis Boulevard from July 2 to 6. Vehicles and pedestrians will be rerouted at both intersections during construction.

Crews are working on sewer lines to serve the the 120-acre Tropical Distribution Center under development by VanTrust. Amazon and Sephora plan to open distribution centers on the property next year.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.