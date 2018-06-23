Man, 21, dies in 1 vehicle-pedestrian crash in North Las Vegas

A 21-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway on Friday night, according to North Las Vegas police.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway. Greg Haas/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man was killed while walking in North Las Vegas after a crash Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department was notified of the collision near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway. Officers found a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead.

Markings of the previous night’s investigation could be seen in roadway at the intersection Saturday morning. The investigation revealed that a Cadillac sedan was heading south on Camino Eldorado when it struck the man, who was crossing the street, police said.

The Cadillac’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said, although it was not immediately clear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Investigators also were still working Saturday to determine whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

His death was the 14 traffic fatality investigated by North Las Vegas police this year. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway, Las Vegas, NV