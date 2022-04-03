78°F
Man, another person injured in cigarette fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 3:27 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 5:22 pm
North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he caught fire while lighting a cigarette Sunday morning in North Las Vegas, according to fire officials.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was summoned about 9:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Sugar Bush Lane, near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

The small blaze was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, but they tended to two injured people, the Fire Department said.

One was treated at the scene, while the other, identified only as an “elderly male,” was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said, adding that the blaze was under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

