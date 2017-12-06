Man critical after being hit by truck in North Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries Wednesday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries Wednesday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas, police said.

The man was crossing Craig Road outside a crosswalk, just east of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 8:50 a.m., North Las Vegas police said. The man, who police said appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, but his vitals have stabilized.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Police said the driver was not ticketed.

The westbound lanes of Craig are shut down between Revere Street and Martin Luther King while police investigate.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.