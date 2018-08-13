Man crushed by machinery at North Las Vegas business ID’d

Firefighters responded within five minutes to a call about the incident Thursday morning, but when they lifted the machinery, 21-year-old Braden Liu had already died, fire chief Joseph Calhoun said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified an employee killed by a heavy piece of machinery early Thursday at a North Las Vegas architectural metal and metal-cutting business.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded within five minutes of a call about the incident around 9 a.m. at Vegas Laser & Waterjet at 4188 N. Pecos Road, near Alexander Road, fire chief Joseph Calhoun said.

When firefighters lifted the machinery, the man, 21-year-old Braden Liu, had already died, Calhoun said.

Liu’s cause and manner of death were still pending Monday morning.

The business has created works installed at Vdara, Hakkasan Nightclub, Crystals at CityCenter and The Smith Center, according to its website.

