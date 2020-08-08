Man dead after driver hits pedestrian on North Las Vegas median

A man is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas after a suspected impaired driver swerved onto the median and hit a pedestrian.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas after a suspected impaired driver swerved onto the median and hit a pedestrian.

The crash, which happened at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lake Mead Boulevard, sent a man in his mid-40s to University Medical Center trauma center where he later died, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police were called at 5 p.m. to the intersection after the driver of a newer Dodge Ram truck drove onto the median on Lake Mead and hit the pedestrian. The driver was taken to UMC for minor injuries and impairment was suspected, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.