North Las Vegas

Man dies after being struck by North Las Vegas police car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 5:04 pm
A man died after he was struck by a North Las Vegas police car on Wednesday night.

North Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that an officer was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevardsjust before 10 p.m. when he struck the man.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department were called in, and they believe the man was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The man, who police believe was in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

His name will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

