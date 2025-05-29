95°F
North Las Vegas

Man dies in North Las Vegas crash after struck by construction vehicle

The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2025 - 6:15 pm
 

A man died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a construction vehicle in North Las Vegas.

The man was driving an SUV on Cheyenne Avenue near Slit Canyon Street when a construction vehicle entered the SUV’s lane on Cheyenne and struck the SUV around 2 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

The SUV left the roadway after the crash and came to a stop at a North Las Vegas Airport fence.

Police said investigators are working to determine if speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the police department by phone at 702-633-9111.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

