Authorities on Monday released additional details about a man who died last week after he was struck from behind and ejected from his vehicle while driving in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas is No. 1 for this, and it is not gambling

Authorities on Monday released additional details about a man who died last week after he was struck from behind and ejected from his vehicle while driving in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Jose Beladro, 59, of Las Vegas, was killed in a crash that happened Thursday on the 215 Beltway east of the North Pecos Road on-ramp, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday.

The crash happened at 7:13 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol, and Belardo died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling west in the 215 in the far-right lane approaching Pecos “at a high rate of speed,” when the driver “failed to use due care and reduce speed,” which caused the Chrysler to strike the rear of a 2015 Infinity QX80 being driven by Beladro, police said. The Chrysler driver was not identified by police.

Both vehicles rotated clockwise and continued in a northwest direction across the 215’s westbound travel lanes and into a desert area north of the freeway, according to the release. The Chrysler came to rest on its wheels, while the Infinity overturned and ejected Beladro, who was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

He died at the scene, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

Beladro’s death marked the 38th fatality reported by state troopers in Southern Nevada this year, police said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.