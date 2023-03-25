Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Saturday in North Las Vegas.

At around 2:45 a.m. a man in his 50s or 60s was in the roadway in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said the vehicle did not remain on scene and the driver did not call police.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information can 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.