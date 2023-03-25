56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
North Las Vegas

Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Saturday in North Las Vegas.

At around 2:45 a.m. a man in his 50s or 60s was in the roadway in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said the vehicle did not remain on scene and the driver did not call police.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information can 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
2
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
3
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill driver during traffic stop
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill driver during traffic stop
SUV driver dies after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns in west valley
SUV driver dies after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns in west valley
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas