Man found dead after fire at boarded-up North Las Vegas home ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found Friday night after an abandoned North Las Vegas house went up in flames .

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found Friday night after an abandoned North Las Vegas house went up in flames.

He was 47-year-old Luciano Hernandez Machuca of North Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Carroll Street, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway.

Machuca’s body was found inside the one-story house after the fire was out, Galloway said at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Machuca was inside the house, which had been boarded up after a previous fire.

Clark County property records show that the house is owned by Aurelio and Eduarda Machuca. It was built in 1963.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.