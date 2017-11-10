Man hospitalized after North Las Vegas apartment fire dies

A man hospitalized in grave condition after an accidental candle fire Tuesday at a North Las Vegas apartment has died, firefighters said.

The man, who was 45, was found about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday inside the apartment on the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Gowan Road, and taken to University Medical Center, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said.

He died of his injuries about 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this tragic fire and his family,” Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said in a statement.

Crews received the fire call about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and found heavy smoke and flames showing from the apartment’s second floor.

The Fire Department said the man’s apartment was a loss, with significant smoke and fire damage. The rest of the building wasn’t damaged. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his next of kin has been notfied.

