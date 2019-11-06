Man in custody after North Las Vegas barricade

The man who barricaded himself in a small outbuilding in his family’s North Las Vegas backyard was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 53-year-old man grabbed a knife and locked himself in the outbuilding after he hit his stepfather with a broken table leg just before 11 a.m., police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The hit came after an argument between the two, but police are unsure why the man barricaded himself.

Leavitt said the crisis negotiators “did a great job ending this peacefully,” and are bringing the suspect to jail on one charge of misdemeanor domestic battery and one charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

