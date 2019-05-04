Man killed in crash on US95 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 85-year-old North Las Vegas man was killed in a crash Thursday morning about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Just after 11:15 a.m., John Craft, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his 1980 Ford Shay classic 1929 replica after he was rear-ended by a Chrysler Town and Country on northbound U.S. Highway 95, at mile marker 11, near Mercury, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The impact redirected Craft’s vehicle, which had a trailer attached, into the left unpaved shoulder of the highway, striking a dirt embankment. He died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

His death marked the 15th fatal crash investigated this year by the agency in Southern Nevada.

