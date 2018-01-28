North Las Vegas

Man killed in North Las Vegas ‘high-speed’ crash

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2018 - 10:18 am
 

One man was killed early Sunday after a “high-speed” crash in North Las Vegas.

The collision involving a semitruck and SUV was reported to North Las Vegas police at 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Commerce Street and West Cheyenne Avenue. The 29-year-old man died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The initial investigation showed the driver of the SUV was speeding westbound on Cheyenne Avenue when he rear-ended the semitruck.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the fifth traffic-related fatality investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

