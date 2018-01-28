Man killed in North Las Vegas ‘high-speed’ crash

One man was killed early Sunday after a “high-speed” crash in North Las Vegas.

The collision involving a semitruck and SUV was reported to North Las Vegas police at 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Commerce Street and West Cheyenne Avenue. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The collision involving a semitruck and SUV was reported to North Las Vegas police at 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Commerce Street and West Cheyenne Avenue. The 29-year-old man died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers are working a fatal crash at Cheyenne/Commerce. Intersection partially closed. Drivers avoid area. #NLVPD PIO enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 28, 2018

The initial investigation showed the driver of the SUV was speeding westbound on Cheyenne Avenue when he rear-ended the semitruck.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the fifth traffic-related fatality investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

