Man killed in North Las Vegas rollover crash
A man died Sunday afternoon in a single vehicle rollover crash that resulted in a vehicle fire in North Las Vegas.
The crash occurred near Camino al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue around 12:04 p.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center for medical treatment, police said.
The crash is under investigation.