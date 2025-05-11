98°F
North Las Vegas

Man killed in North Las Vegas rollover crash

The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2025 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2025 - 2:51 pm

A man died Sunday afternoon in a single vehicle rollover crash that resulted in a vehicle fire in North Las Vegas, authorities said in a news release.

The crash occurred near Camino al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue around 12:04 p.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center for medical treatment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

