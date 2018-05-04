Man killed in rollover on 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas ID’d

Patrick Lee Dunning, 47, of Logandale, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the Tuesday morning accident east of Losee Road. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck after impact, investigators said.

The Clark County coroner has identified a man killed Tuesday morning after he was ejected as his truck rolled over in North Las Vegas.

Patrick Lee Dunning, 47, of Logandale, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner ruled his death an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigators determined that Dunning was speeding west on the 215 Beltway when his pickup truck rolled over just east of Losee Road. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck after impact, investigators said.

Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said speeding and the wet roads were factors in the crash. The Las Vegas Valley saw at least 0.04 inches of rain after midnight Tuesday, mostly in the west and northwest parts of the valley.

