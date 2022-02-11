Man killed riding bike in North Las Vegas

A bicyclist was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas early Friday.

The North Las Vegas police is investigating after a bicyclist was killed after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street on Friday Feb. 11, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas early Friday.

North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall said the bicyclist, a man in his 40s, was riding his bike near the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street at 6:06 a.m. when he was struck. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Wall did not have information on the type of vehicle that struck the man, but the driver was cooperating with authorities.

“The driver remained on scene, called 911, and there are no signs of impairment,” Wall said.

Traffic delays were expected in the area with the intersection closed at 8:40 a.m. It was expected to remain that way for at least two hours. Motorists in the area are advised to find an alternative route.

