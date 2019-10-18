Man shot, killed while in moving car in North Las Vegas

A 28-year-old man was shot in a moving car in North Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in a moving car in North Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The driver, who was not shot, told police he was near West Alexander Road and Revere Street when he heard two bangs from his right. When he looked over, he found that his friend was shot, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Officers met the pair at the Walmart at West Craig Road and Clayton Street, where they performed CPR on the man until he was transported to University Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is informed.

The driver told police he wasn’t sure which intersection he was going through at the time of the shooting. Officers have not yet found bullet casings are still looking for an exact location of the shooting.

Leavitt said police are still investigating, but “it was definitely not a random act of violence.” They have not identified a suspect.

