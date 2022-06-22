Man suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s missing in North Las Vegas

Julius Wilson, 78, was last seen around 2 a.m. at a family member’s home on the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street.

Julius Wilson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a North Las Vegas man who went missing early Wednesday morning who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Julius Wilson, 78, was last seen around 2 a.m. at a family member’s home on the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street, near Commerce Street and East Tropical Parkway, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Wilson is about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes, and he wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, dark gray slacks, a black hat and black shoes, the release said.

His home address is near Palms Casino, though he has no vehicle, no wallet and no phone.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.