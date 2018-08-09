Man trapped and killed by heavy machinery at Vegas Laser Waterjet

A large piece of machinery trapped and killed a man at a metal cutting business in North Las Vegas early Thursday.

4168 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at Vegas Laser & Waterjet, located at 4168 N. Pecos Road, near Alexander Road.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded within about five minutes of the call, but when they lifted the machinery the man had already died, chief Joseph Calhoun said.

The man was an employee of the business, which specializes in architectural metals and metal cutting. Its work includes projects installed at Vdara, Hakkasan Nightclub, Crystals at CityCenter and The Smith Center, according to its website.

A representative with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the agency was notified of the incident and is investigating. The company had no previous incidents on record.

