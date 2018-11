North Las Vegas resident Ernie Ubaldo Camarena, 29, died at the scene of Sunday’s crash near the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Commerce Street.

The collision involving a semitruck and SUV was reported near the intersection of North Commerce Street and West Cheyenne Avenue. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man who was killed early Sunday when his SUV rear-ended a semitrailer in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas resident Ernie Ubaldo Camarena, 29, died at the scene of the crash near the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Commerce Street.

No one else was injured in the crash, North Las Vegas police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

36.217948, -115.143143