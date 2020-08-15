Man with medical conditions missing in North Las Vegas

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Dedmon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

Kenneth Dedmon (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police seek the public’s assistance locating a 46-year-old man with medical conditions who went missing Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Kenneth Dedmon was last seen around 5:30 a.m. by his family near his home on the 4600 block of Spruce Oak Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Allen Lane, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Also according to the department:

— Dedmon is 5-foot-9 and 240 pounds with short, black hair, brown eyes and a scraggly black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue writing on it, blue shorts and slippers.

— Dedmon suffers from seizures because of a traumatic brain injury, which also eliminates short-term memory. He might not know where he is or how to get home. It is unknown if he has access to his medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 702-633-9111.

