North Las Vegas

Massive fire at recycling facility in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 6:21 am
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 8:40 am
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on Monday. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on Monday. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was responding to a massive fire early Monday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the fire started outdoors at the Republic Services recycling facility, located at 360 West Cheyenne Ave., just after 5 a.m. in “bales of cardboard.”

“This is going to be a long incident for us,” Galloway said, adding the fire has damaged the main building of the Republic property as well.

In a statement, Republic Services said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was not known.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries in the fire this morning at our recycling facility and grateful for the quick response from local fire departments,” the statement said. “All Republic Services employees at the facility are unharmed and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are cooperating with local authorities.”

Michael Stanford lives nearby, off Revere Street.

“I woke up and I saw the big plumes of smoke stretching out over the horizon,” Stanford said. “So, I took my bike and wanted to come see it.”

He rode his bike to the scene and observed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters were perched on a truck ladder above the fire, dousing the burning cardboard with a steady stream of water.

“It’s kind of crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

