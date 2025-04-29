Medical episode suspected after woman dies in North Las Vegas crash

A woman is dead after a crash involving four vehicles Monday night in North Las Vegas, and police suspect a medical episode might be a factor.

The crash occurred just before 10:55 p.m. near the intersection of Losee and Ann roads, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Arriving officers found four vehicles involved, including a blue Mercedes, two white BMWs and a black Dodge Ram. The driver of the blue Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was declared dead at the scene. Another driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the Mercedes was northbound on Losee when it struck several construction barrels set up for a street paving project near the intersection of Clarington Avenue. The vehicle continued north without apparent braking and collided with several vehicles stopped at a red light south of Ann.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The identification of the woman who died, along with her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.