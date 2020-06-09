Missing 12-year-old girl in North Las Vegas found safe

A 12-year-old girl and her dog who went missing Monday in North Las Vegas were found safe and are back with the girl’s family, North Las Vegas police said in a statement

Aleska Rodriguez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A white German Shepherd dog was with Aleska Rodriguez when she went missing. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 12-year-old girl and her dog were found Tuesday after the two went missing Monday in North Las Vegas, police said.

Aleska Rodriguez was reported missing around noon Monday near North Fifth Street and Washburn Avenue, a North Las Vegas Police Department news release said at the time.

“She was last seen wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, black shorts and sandals,” police said. “Aleska was also last seen and known to be walking a white German Shepherd dog.”

Rodriguez and the dog were both found in healthy condition and returned home Tuesday, and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the case.

