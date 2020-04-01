Missing 12-year-old North Las Vegas boy found safe

A 12-year-old boy reported missing in North Las Vegas was returned home safe Tuesday night, police said.

Brian Beasley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday said Brian Beasley was reported missing after he left his home near Clayton Street and Gowan Road on Friday and did not come home.

Police on Wednesday morning reported that the boy was found safe the night before.

No additional information was provided.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.