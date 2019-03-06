Missing 6-month-old recovered in North Las Vegas

Atreyu Drewry (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A missing 6-month-old boy was dropped off at a northeast Las Vegas high school Wednesday after vanishing Tuesday afternoon.

Atreyu Drewry was dropped off about 2:15 p.m. at Eldorado High School, near Washington Avenue and North Sloan Lane, and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation, according to Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink.

Further details surrounding the boy’s recovery were not immediately available.

Atreyu was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near North Fifth Street and East Carey Avenue, while in the care of 27-year-old Monique Sims.

According to North Las Vegas police, Atreyu’s mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, had left him around 10 a.m. in the care of Sims and two of Sims’ friends, who were babysitting him. Sims is also known as Monique Reese, police said.

“Investigators believe a former boyfriend of Monique, possibly named ‘Shawn,’ picked up her and Atreyu in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim,” police said.

It was not clear Wednesday afternoon whether police were continuing to seek Sims or her ex-boyfriend.

Sims is described as a light-skinned 5-foot-5 black woman who weighs about 190 pound and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information can call police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

