Missing 75-year-old North Las Vegas man found safe

A senior citizen reported missing Thursday in North Las Vegas has been found safe.

Ronald Boelter (NLVPD)

A senior citizen reported missing Thursday in North Las Vegas has been found safe.

North Las Vegas police said Ronald Boelter, 75, is OK.

“The North Las Vegas Police Department would like to thank Caesars Palace security guards, all the news outlets and everyone who assisted in locating him,” police said in a press release.

Boelter was reported missing by his family.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.