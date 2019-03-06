Missing baby found ‘in good health’ in North Las Vegas

Atreyu Drewry (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police were searching for a babysitter and her ex-boyfriend after a 6-month-old boy, who had vanished Tuesday evening, was dropped off under suspicious circumstances at a northeast valley high school Wednesday afternoon.

About 2:15 p.m., Atreyu Drewry was left at Eldorado High School, near Washington Avenue and North Sloan Lane, and then taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation, according to Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the the recovery was a “very suspicious drop-off,” but that Atreyu was in good health.

Before he was dropped off at the school, the baby had last been seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near North 5th Street and East Carey Avenue, while in the care of 27-year-old Monique Sims, a family friend also known as Monique Reese.

According to police, Atreyu’s mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, had left him with Sims and two of Sims’ friends, who were babysitting him. At some point, detectives believe Sims was picked up by an ex-boyfriend, possibly named Shawn, in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim.

Leavitt said the pair had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Sims is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5-foot-5, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information may call police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

