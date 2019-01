A North Las Vegas man was found in good health after being reported missing for about 11 hours.

Charles Finley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Nevada Highway Patrol found Charles Finley, 69, at the ski area on Mount Charleston around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Finley’s family reported him missing around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.