Missing man last seen at North Las Vegas hospital in August

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man who was last seen in August.

Donta Johnson was last on Aug. 14 walking away from North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to a Wednesday news release. He has been diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have his medication with him, police added.

Police said Johnson is a 6-foot-2 black man, about 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

