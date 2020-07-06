Missing man last seen Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Herman Clemons, 32 (NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Herman Clemons, 32, was reported missing by his mother around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a release. He was last seen taking out the trash near his home on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue.

Police described Clemons as Black, 5-foot-8, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and a blue knee brace on his right knee, police said.

Clemons has “diminished mental capacity” and cannot take care of himself, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

