Justin Lee Smith, 39 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man who had been missing since Monday was found in good health Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

Justin Lee Smith, 39, previously was seen in the area of East Craig Road and North Fifth Street, according to a release.

Details about how he was found were not available Friday night.

