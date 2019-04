Timothy Miller, 14, was found safe early Wednesday, April 10, 2019, according to North Las Vegas police. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 14-year-old North Las Vegas boy missing since Monday was found early Wednesday morning.

Timothy Miller, who went missing late Monday, was located in North Las Vegas. He was in good health and reunited with his family, police said.

Miller was last seen near the area of Porter Street and Tropical Parkway, east of Pecos Road.

