Mom, baby, 42 dogs rescued from house fire in North Las Vegas

A mother, her 1-month-old baby and 42 dogs were rescued early Tuesday from a burning two-story North Las Vegas home.

The fire was reported at 1:10 a.m. on the 3300 block of Beca Faith Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

The woman and infant were the only occupants in the home. They were found in an upstairs bedroom closet, said North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Anthony Gallaway. They were taken to University Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was centered downstairs. It has been determined to be accidental, but no exact cause or damage estimate had been determined as of 6:30 a.m.

The dogs were found in and around the house and were of several breeds, Gallaway said. They were taken into custody by North Las Vegas Animal Control, and an investigation has begun.

