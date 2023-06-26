Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A moped rider was killed Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers found the rider, a man in his 30s or 40s, just after 3 a.m. near North Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police wrote that the rider of the dark-colored moped lost control while trying to turn left and the bike struck a pole. The rider died at the scene.

“Speed and the improper use of a (Nevada Department of Transportation) approved helmet are believed to be factors,” police wrote in the statement.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

