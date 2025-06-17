Motorcycle crash kills woman in North Las Vegas

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second motorcyclist, who had been riding ahead of the victim, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Driver in NLV crash that left 1 dead did not stop at stop sign, police say

A woman was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the intersection of North 5th Street and Washburn Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police said the motorcyclists were southbound on North 5th, approaching the intersection at Washburn when the victim’s motorcycle struck the center median, veered across both southbound lanes, left the roadway, jumped the curb and collided with a wooden utility pole.

There is no indication that impairment was a contributing factor, police said.

The identification of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

