Motorcyclist, 19, killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a passenger car late Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. North and North Bruce Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

A white Ford Escort was southbound on the Boulevard and was attempting to turn left onto Bruce. A 2016 black Honda motorcycle, ridden by a 19-year-old male, was northbound on the Boulevard and approaching Bruce while traveling in a storage lane, police said.

The Escort then made a left turn in front the motorcycle, causing it to hit the car and ejecting the rider.

He was transported University Medical Center Trauma for treatment, where he died. The driver of the Escort was uninjured.

Officers said they do not believe speed or impairment are factors, but it appears the motorcycle rider did not have a motorcycle endorsement, police said.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

