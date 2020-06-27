Motorcyclist dies after crash in North Las Vegas

A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, police said.

Police investigate a fatal crash at Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue, north of Carey Avenue, in North Las Vegas, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to report of a crash about 1:10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue, north of Carey Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department said. The crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police determined the motorcyclist was driving north on Martin Luther King Boulevard approaching the intersection when the sedan made a “hard left turn” onto the road from June Avenue. The motorcyclist then collided with the sedan’s driver-side door.

The sedan’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. Police were continuing to investigate Saturday afternoon and encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

The coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist when his family has been notified.

