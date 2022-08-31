98°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash in North Las Vegas

August 30, 2022 - 8:01 pm
 
A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in North Las Vegas last week.

The collision between a motorcycle and an SUV occurred on Aug. 24 around 2 p.m. near Simmons Street and West Craig Road, police said Tuesday.

A man believed to be in his 30s died after being taken to University Medical Center, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

