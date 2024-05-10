Motorcyclist dies after speeding in North Las Vegas, police say

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m. near East Owens Avenue and James Street. It involved a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle and a brown 2011 Chevrolet HHR, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The motorcycle rider, a 29-year-old man, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet HHR was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Owens at a high rate of speed. During that time, the Chevrolet HHR was stopped, westbound on Owens, near James, in the center turn lane.

The Harley Davidson rider attempted to pass other vehicles by swerving into the center median. The Harley Davidson then struck the rear of the Chevrolet HHR, causing the motorcycle rider to be ejected.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR, Crystal Hughey, 43, showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest.

Hughey was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of DUI, felony child endangerment, and other traffic-related offenses.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.