Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died Saturday when he struck the rear of a parked semi-trailer in the 4100 block of Donovan Way in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Saturday when he struck the rear of a parked semi-trailer on Donovan Way in North Las Vegas.

The motorcyclist, described as a man in his 50s, was riding a 2011 Victory model motorcycle heading south in the 4100 block of Donovan when he failed to stay in the lane of travel and crashed into the semi-trailer, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The man was wearing a state-approved helmet at the time but speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police reported.

The identity of the the man, and the cause and manner of his death, will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office, the department reported.

Those with information about the collision are urged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or to make a report anonymously, phone Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.