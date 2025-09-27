Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened in the 2800 block of Pecos Road, police said.

A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 7:49 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pecos Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Officers responded to “a collision” between a Honda SUV and a motorcycle. They found the motorcyclist, a 23-year-old male, suffering from “apparent critical injuries.”

He was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement, police said “the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Pecos, from Las Vegas Boulevard North, at a high rate of speed. The Honda SUV was turning left from northbound Pecos Road, into a parking lot of a business. The motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Honda SUV.

The driver of the Honda SUV remained on scene and was cooperative. Officers determined speed was a factor in this collision, and are working to determine if impairment was also a factor. “