Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas crash; streets closed

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash happened east of Las Vegas Boulevard North on the 1400 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Vista Hospital, police said.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened east of Las Vegas Boulevard North on the 1400 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Vista Hospital, police said. The crash was reported by the North Las Vegas Police Department shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Lake Mead Boulevard is closed in both directions between Bruce and McDaniel streets while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

