North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

Police investigate a deadly crash Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a deadly crash Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a deadly crash Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a deadly crash Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 6:05 am
 
Updated April 23, 2024 - 6:48 am

A motorcyclist is dead Tuesday morning after a crash with another vehicle in North Las Vegas.

Police were called around 5 a.m. to the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release. Medical personnel pronounced the motorcycle rider deceased.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit has responded to the scene.

Cheyenne is closed from Van Der Meer Avenue to southbound Pecos. Pecos is closed from Irvin Avenue to Las Vegas Blvd.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

