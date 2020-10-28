Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving another vehicle in North Las Vegas.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.
The victim was taken to University Medical Cente and later declared dead.
Lake Mead is closed in both directions for the investigation.
