North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 2:46 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 3:07 pm

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving another vehicle in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

The victim was taken to University Medical Cente and later declared dead.

Lake Mead is closed in both directions for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

