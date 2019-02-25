Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

(Thinkstock)

A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

The motorcycle crashed with a four-door vehicle on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Belmont Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department posted on social media. The rider was initially hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition but has since died, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

